Marilyn Cohen Soffer, age 99, died in Schenectady, New York on December 13, 2019. She passed away peacefully of natural causes. Born September 8, 1920 in Schenectady, to David and Dora Cohen, sister of Avron Cohen. She graduated from Nott Terrace High School and attended Russell Sage College, Troy, New York. Mrs. Soffer resided in Schenectady and was a proprietor of a successful women's clothing store on Union Street until retirement. Marilyn was a lifelong member of Congregation Agudat Achim After retirement she was an active volunteer with the Red Cross and the Schenectady Library. She was an avid reader and a skilled bridge player. Marilyn will be sorely missed by her friends and family. She was a loving wife and best friend to Harry Soffer for over 70 years, before he passed away in 2012. Marilyn was a devoted mother to Dr. Priscilla Hoffnung (Linda Gavin), Dr. Randall Soffer (Susan), and Douglas Soffer (Melinda). Grandchildren include Dr. Aaron Hoffnung (Sarah), Justin Soffer (Rebecca), Jessica Kraft (Aaron), Audrey Watzman (Sam), and Jeffrey Soffer (Lucy). Moreover, she was a proud great-grandmother to Isaac, Naomi, Eli, Hazel, Noah and Elliot. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at Congregation Agudat Achim 2117 Union Street, Schenectady, New York.Interment will follow in the Agudat Achim Cemetery in Rotterdam. Relatives and friends are welcome for shiva December 16 and December 17 at 2305 Central Parkway, Schenectady, New York. Memorial contributions are welcome to Congregation Agudat Achim or the Schenectady Jewish Community Center. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019