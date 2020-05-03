Mrs. Marilyn Elizabeth (McKee) Welsh, 95, passed away at home on May 1, 2020. "Midge" was born on April 29, 1925 on a farm on the hill in Pattersonville, the daughter of Kenneth and Eleanor McKee. She was a graduate of Woestina High School, worked at The Sealtest Co. and General Electric Co, both of Schenectady, NY. She was a long time member of Christ's Church of the Hills. She married Milton L. Welsh in 1948, who passed away in 2017, and was also predeceased by her brother, Wallace "Bud" McKee. A great mom, Midge is survived by her children, Susan (Andrew) Finnegan of Maine, Jeffrey (Elaine) Welsh of Connecticut, and Gregory (Betsy) Welsh of New York. As well as her brother, Kenneth "Skip" McKee of Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Bridget (Charlie) of France, Chris, Tyler (Heather), Jaime, Evan, and her great-granddaughters, Frances, Pyper, and Adalyn. A private family service will be held with her burial at the Van Vechten Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Christ's Church of the Hills, 4809 Mariaville Road, Schenectady, NY 12306 or to Pattersonville Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 77, Pattersonville, NY 12137. Thank you and God Bless.





