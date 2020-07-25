Marilyn Frisch, age 90, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Albany on December 20, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Robert Benjamin Freedman and Josephine (Fine) Freedman. After 90 years, and a fulfilling life, Marilyn was laid to rest on Friday, July 24, 2020 next to her husband Merwyn in the Beth Emeth Cemetery in Loudonville, NY. She is survived by her son, James Frisch and his wife Yvonne and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Freedman of Albany and William Freedman of Vestal, NY. Donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 or to The Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.levinememorialchapel.com
