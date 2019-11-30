The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Marilyn G. Rexford Obituary
Marilyn G. Rexford, 76, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at home after a long illness. Marilyn was born in Schenectady, the daughter of George and Adeline Gaul. She was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. At one time she had worked at Sears. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. One of her favorite pastimes was crocheting. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth V. Rexford, he died in 2010. Marilyn is survived by two children, George (Anna) Rexford and Lisa Rexford.; a brother, Julian 'George' (Ann) Gaul; two grandchildren, Teresa and Kenneth V. Rexford, II and two nephews. Funeral service Tuesday 1 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment, St. John's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences may be expressed at wwwdalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
