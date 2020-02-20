Home

Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Parish
1040 Pearl St.
Schenectady, NY
Marilyn Hietala, 24 May 1943 to 28 February 2019. Wife of the late Robert "Bob" Hietala. Daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Wilder) Warnock. Sister of Marcella Hendricks and the late Helen Luschen, Patricia Anderson, Dorla Swanson, and Mary Friedrich. Marilyn was a beloved and devoted member of Holy Name of Jesus National Catholic Church where she served in various capacities on the Parish Committee and led the Society for the Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament. Marilyn also served in leadership capacities with the Albany Curling Club and was an avid participant and fan of the sport. A Memorial Requiem Holy Mass will be offered at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1040 Pearl St., Schenectady, NY 12303 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22nd. May her memory be eternal!
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
