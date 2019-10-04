|
Marilyn J. Arnold, 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Born in Gloversville, NY on January 14, 1932, she was the daughter of Stanley and Mildred Bush, Sr. Marilyn worked at many local factories throughout the years including Tufflite and General Foods. She enjoyed going to the Racino and Turning Stone. Marilyn loved spending time with her family playing cards, having dinner, or just being together. She was predeceased by her husband, Claude; daughter, Claudia Kubina; granddaughter, Julie Elwell; sister, Shirley Bush, and brother, Stanley Bush, Jr. Marilyn is survived by her children, Carol Elwell (Al), and Chuck Arnold (Lesley); her grandchildren, Luke (Crystal), Mark, Jr., Lori and Maria; and great-grandson, Kyle. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, October 7 from noon to 2 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Middle Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Simpson United Methodist Church, PO Box 69, Rock City Falls, NY 12863. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019