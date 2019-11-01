|
|
Marilyn Jane Newhouse, age 92, of Brookline Road, died peacefully in the early evening of October 30, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 27, 1927 in Schenectady, NY. Marilyn had lived on Brookline Road since 1974 and was formerly of Rotterdam, NY. She enjoyed being a housewife and homemaker, tending to her family and socializing all the while with friends and neighbors. Marilyn and her late husband, Richard Samuel Newhouse, loved to winter in Florida near Tampa for over 20 years. She is survived by her loving daughter, Lori Newhouse. Friends and family are invited and may call on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Interment will be private in Briggs Cemetery, Ballston Spa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Marilyn's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019