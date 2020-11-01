Marilyn M. Gaffney, 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at The Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home. Marilyn was born in Catskill, NY and was the daughter of the late Harold and Christine (Scott) Deyo. She was the devoted wife to the late John "Jack" Gaffney. Marilyn was employed with Schenectady County with the Glendale Nursing Home for over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved doing puzzle books. In addition to her parents and her husband she was predeceased by her son, Joseph Jewett and her brother Wilbur Coons. Marilyn is survived by her son, Charles Jewett III, her sisters, Linda (John) Nacca and Rose (Eric) Staaleson, her brother Ken (Linda) Deyo and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Ste. 105 Albany, NY 12205 in Marilyn's memory. To leave a special message for the family online visit, www.NewComerAlbany.com