The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Koontz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn T. Koontz


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn T. Koontz Obituary
Marilyn T. Koontz, 89, passed away on Thursday, February 6th at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia. Born in New York City, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen (McGlinn) Vincent. A former Wood and Plastic Specialist for the General Electric Company, Marilyn retired after 25 years of service. She was a member of the GE Quarter Century, a former member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church and the churches choir. Predeceased by her son, Eugene in 1974 and her sister, Anne Williams, Marilyn is survived by her children, Frank Cenchitz of Burnt Hills and Bonnie Quant of Rotterdam; grandchildren, Jennifer Cenchitz, Frank Cenchitz Jr., Lisa Quant, Michaelann Standhart (Jim) and Justine Frantzen (Ryan) and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services are private at the convenience of her family. Interment will be in Schenectady Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to Catholic Charities of Schenectady, 1400 Dunesville Road# G., Schenectady, NY 12306. To leave a message or condolence for Marilyn's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now