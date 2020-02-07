|
Marilyn T. Koontz, 89, passed away on Thursday, February 6th at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia. Born in New York City, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen (McGlinn) Vincent. A former Wood and Plastic Specialist for the General Electric Company, Marilyn retired after 25 years of service. She was a member of the GE Quarter Century, a former member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church and the churches choir. Predeceased by her son, Eugene in 1974 and her sister, Anne Williams, Marilyn is survived by her children, Frank Cenchitz of Burnt Hills and Bonnie Quant of Rotterdam; grandchildren, Jennifer Cenchitz, Frank Cenchitz Jr., Lisa Quant, Michaelann Standhart (Jim) and Justine Frantzen (Ryan) and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services are private at the convenience of her family. Interment will be in Schenectady Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to Catholic Charities of Schenectady, 1400 Dunesville Road# G., Schenectady, NY 12306. To leave a message or condolence for Marilyn's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020