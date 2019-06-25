Marilynn A. Bennett, 80, passed away June 19, 2019, under the loving care of her family and hospice at her home in Esperance. Marilynn was born in Schenectady NY on October 2, 1938, a daughter of Lloyd Perue, Sr. and Marion (Osterhout) Perue-Bellinger. She graduated from Duanesburg Central School, and later attended the Catherine Booth School of Nursing where she earned her LPN. Marilynn was a member of the Esperance Fire Department Auxiliary, a life member of the Esperance Presbyterian Church, as well as a church elder and Sunday School teacher. When Marilynn wasn't giving her time to others, she was an avid reader, and made a point of reading one page of the bible every morning with her coffee. Marilynn is survived by her husband, Reuben J. Bennett, with whom she celebrated her 56th wedding anniversary last Friday; their children, Valerie A. (Brian) VanAller of Esperance, Jacqueline M. (David) Fancher of Esperance and Reuben L. (Angela) Bennett of Guilderland; her four grandchildren, Alex K. (Krista) Cummings of Charlotte, NC, Andrew J. Cummings of Scotia, NY, Alicia L. Cummings of Esperance, NY, and Robert C. VanAller of Esperance; and her great-grandchildren, Savannah R. and Garland N. Cummings of Charlotte, NC. She was predeceased by her parents; her step-father, Clint Bellinger, and her brother, Lloyd Perue, Jr. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Esperance Presbyterian Church, Church Street, Esperance. A committal service will be held privately at the Esperance Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Marilynn's family requests donations be made in her memory to the Esperance Fire Department and Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Esperance, NY 12066. The Langan Funeral Homes of Schoharie and Central Bridge, along with the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Bennett family during their time of need. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Marilynn's family. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary