Marina Muniz Capullo, 81, passed away on November 5, 2019, at her home in Tucson, AZ, with her family by her side. Marina was the daughter of the late Marino and Margaret (Vega) Muniz. A longtime resident of Schenectady, Marina graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1956. Marina visited and fell in love with the Sonoran Desert and moved to Tucson, AZ in 1982, where she was HR Director for Intergroup of AZ, retiring in 1996. Marina's greatest love was her family and loved spending time with her grandsons most of all. Marina is survived by her children, Scott Capullo and Wendy Capullo of Tucson, AZ, and Daniel Capullo of Schenectady; her grandsons, Payton, Dominic and Joseph Capullo; sister and brother-in-law, Oliva (Muniz) and Richard Sheldon; and loving niece and nephew, Lori Mannix and Steve Sheldon. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at the funeral home at 4 p.m. The family wishes to thank Soulistic Hospice of Tucson for their excellent care and loving support. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marina's memory to Soulistic Hospice (soulistichospice.org), 2344 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019