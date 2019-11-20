Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marina Capullo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marina Muniz Capullo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marina Muniz Capullo Obituary
Marina Muniz Capullo, 81, passed away on November 5, 2019, at her home in Tucson, AZ, with her family by her side. Marina was the daughter of the late Marino and Margaret (Vega) Muniz. A longtime resident of Schenectady, Marina graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1956. Marina visited and fell in love with the Sonoran Desert and moved to Tucson, AZ in 1982, where she was HR Director for Intergroup of AZ, retiring in 1996. Marina's greatest love was her family and loved spending time with her grandsons most of all. Marina is survived by her children, Scott Capullo and Wendy Capullo of Tucson, AZ, and Daniel Capullo of Schenectady; her grandsons, Payton, Dominic and Joseph Capullo; sister and brother-in-law, Oliva (Muniz) and Richard Sheldon; and loving niece and nephew, Lori Mannix and Steve Sheldon. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at the funeral home at 4 p.m. The family wishes to thank Soulistic Hospice of Tucson for their excellent care and loving support. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marina's memory to Soulistic Hospice (soulistichospice.org), 2344 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -