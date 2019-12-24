|
Marina Petoff Smith, age 91, of Johnstown, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at Wells Nursing Home, Johnstown, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born April 26, 1928 on the Santanoni Preserve in Newcomb, NY to Charles and Pena Petoff. She moved to the Broadalbin area in 1935 and was a graduate of Broadalbin High School in 1945 and Gloversville Business School in 1946. Marina was employed at City National Bank in Gloversville from 1947 to 1954. She married Paul E. Smith on October 4, 1953 in Broadalbin at the First Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the North Main Street United Methodist Church in Gloversville. She is survived by a daughter, Penna Orlosky Smith of Johnstown; a granddaughter, Jennifer DaBiere (Richard, Jr.) of Tribes Hill; three grandsons, Paul Orlosky, Nicholas Orlosky and Alexander Orlosky (Maki T); four great-grandchildren, Cecilee DaBiere, Julian Orlosky, Lalu Orlosky and Ivy Orlosky; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and a daughter-in-law, Teresa Ruggiero Smith Wilson of Lake Luzerne. She is also survived by Mahasti Pourdastan Lease, foreign exchange daughter from Iran, sponsored by the American Field Service in 1975 and 1976, currently living in Oakton, VA. Marina was predeceased by her husband Paul E. Smith on October 21, 2004; her son, Edward C. Smith on June 1, 1995; her parents, infant sister and her brothers, Roger E. Petoff and George Petoff. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, December 27 at Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, 51 Fremont Street, Gloversville, where a Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28 with the Rev. Joyce Royal officiating. Interment will take place in the spring at Ferndale Cemetery, Johnstown. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the North Main Street United Methodist Church, 316 N. Main St., Gloversville, NY 12078 or to the Friends of Santanoni, 1745 Main Street, Keeseville, NY 12944. Online condolences may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019