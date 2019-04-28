Marion Abel Thelin, 95, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Ellis Hospital after a short illness. Born in Norwich, CT on December 6, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Robye Abel. Marion graduated from Norwich Free Academy and was employed there after graduation in the administration department. On June 26, 1948, Marion married Robert William Thelin. She worked side by side with her husband for 25 years on Brorlund Farm. She later worked for The General Electric Company in pension benefits for 15 years. In addition to her parents, Marion was predeceased by her husband, Robert, who died April 6, 2002. They were married for 53 years. Marion is survived by her children, Judy (Bruce) Davidson of Pittsford, NY and Jack (Betsy) Thelin of Amsterdam, NY; her beloved grandchildren, Christine (Matthew) Frank of Abington, PA, Erik (Anastasia) Davidson of Broomfield, CO, Robert (Sarah) Thelin of Perth, NY and David (Danielle) Thelin of Montebello, NY; and by her five great-grandchildren, Emily Frank, Ian Frank, Jackson Thelin, Emma Thelin and James Thelin. Marion was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Scotia and the Scotia-Glenville Seniors. She was the Rose Queen of Schenectady County for the Catholic Charities in 2003. Per Marion's wishes, there will be a private service at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in her family plot at Park Cemetery, Scotia. Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Funeral Home, Scotia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Marion's name to a . To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary