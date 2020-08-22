Marion Dawn Fronk, 81, passed away with the love of her family and savior Jesus Christ on August 18, 2020. Born in Colchester, England to her late parents Herbert Phillip and Marie (Leach) Prosser. She was raised in Colchester, near the English Channel, where her love for swimming began. Her passion of helping others shined through profession as a Nurse Aide. In England, she met her husband, Bruce Wayne Fronk, an American in the Air Force. The happy couple were married in England and welcomed their first child. In 1965, they moved to America, and planted their roots in Glenville, NY. Bruce and Marion shared almost 57 years together. Marion worked as a nurse aide and unit manager at Glendale, Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation, and the former Glenridge Road Nursing Home. When she was not working she was raising her 3 children, making a memorable home, and taking care of her gardens. The most important aspect of her life, besides her family, was her faith. Marion prayed for all, and held the love of Jesus Christ close to her heart. She was a devoted member of Faith Baptist Church and Ballston Center Church. Marion's family will remember how special she made Christmas. Marion was proud of her English roots, and no matter how much time passed, she made sure her children remembered where they come from. Predeceased by her sister, June Patras. To continue her memory is her loving husband, Bruce; beloved children, Kim T. (Brian) Dugan, Brian P. Fronk, James E. (Jessica) Fronk, and Linda (James) Sherrill; cherished grandchildren, Emily (James) Palmieri, Ian (Laura) Dugan, Noah (Daniella) Dugan, Tom Fronk, Madeline, Maxwell and Maebel Fronk, Amy (Lucio) Avalos; great-grandchildren, Liam Palmieri, Rosie Dugan, Josiah, Eliot and Aryana Avalos. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the family's convenience. In loving memory of Marion, memorial contributions may be made to the World Mission, 4200 Alpine Ave. NW Comstock Park, MI 49321. Full obituary and online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com
.