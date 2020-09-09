oberts, Marion graduated from Nott Terrace high School. In 1944 she married Albert Isadore Wilson and had two daughters, Paula and Katherine Wilson. Marion was a homemaker and was a nanny for Lewis Golub for several years. In later years she married Jack Burrows to whom they shared retirement years in Largo, FL until his passing. An avid NY Yankee fan, Marion also enjoyed golf, and her favorite, Tiger Woods. Marion also lived in Myrtle Beach and enjoyed her friends and abundant activities present in the Calabash Region. She returned to the NY Capital region living at The Atrium in Glenville. Being close now, she was extremely blessed spending quality time with her great grandchildren. Marion was predeceased by her siblings, brother, Ralph Roberts and sisters, Lucylle Ruch, Betty Heins and Frances Roberts. She was predeceased by her grandson John DiDonna in 2016. Survivors include her daughters, Paula VanDerwerken, Katherine (Carl) DiCesare Jr.; grandchildren: Robert and Scott VanDerwerken, Michael and Carl (Alainna) DiCesare and Tanya Seeberger. She leaves a great grandchild legacy of Zachary DiDonna, Max Seeberger, Adeline DiCesare and C. James DiCesare. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial/Entombment will be at a later date. Marion and her family had great affection for her stay at Judson Meadows and contributions to their beautification fund would be appreciated. Online condolences at Glenvillefuneralhome.com
