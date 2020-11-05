Marion Pauline Lee, 95, died peacefully on October 31, 2020 at Lorien, Mt Airy Asst Living where she had been a resident since 2014. Marion was born November 7, 1924 in Schenectady, NY. She was the daughter of the late John and Elsie Siegel. She was a graduate of Draper High School, Rotterdam,NY and worked for GE during WWII. She married James A Lee, also of Schenectady, in 1946 and they lived as a couple in Ithaca NY, Concord NH, St Paul MN, Rockville MD and Williamsburg VA prior to her husband's death after which she relocated to MD to be near her son. Throughout her life she was a homemaker who enjoyed flowers and gardening , antiquing, walking and current events. She was preceded in death by her husband to whom she was married for 52 years and her sister Elizabeth Waddell and brother George Siegel. She is survived by her son, James P Lee, and daughter-in-law, Carol D Lee, of New Market MD and grandchildren Jeffrey Lee and Jenna Lee, both of Arlington VA and four great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend their appreciation and thanks to the staff of Lorien, Mt Airy who steadfastly offered loving care to her in her final years. Services will be private and will be arranged by Stauffer Funeral Home of Frederick, MD. Memorial contributions may be given either to the Salvation Army or the Hospice of their choice. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
