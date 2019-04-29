Marion R. Marro, 96, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Schenectady Center. Marion was born on September 11, 1922 a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Bozzi Marro. She was a 1940 graduate of Nott Terrace High School and Cosmetology School. She became a licensed cosmetologist and worked at Barney's and with her brother James Marro at Royal Barber and Beauty School. Marion was a member of the Son's of Italy Cornelius' Lodge and a native communicant of Holy Cross Church. Marion was a kind, loving and generous woman, devoted to her family and her faith. She was predeceased by her brothers, James "Vincent" Marro and Frank Marro. She is survived by her devoted nephews, Joseph Marro, Frank (Debora) Marro; great nephew and niece, Joseph (Courtney) Marro and Jennifer (Daniel) Lieber; great-great nephews, Alexander and Christopher Lieber and her feline buddy "Jack". Services will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union St. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Albany Street at 11 a.m., celebrated by her dear friend, Fr. Matthew Frisoni. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Wednesday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Marion's memory to Juvenile Diabetes at www.jdrf.org or the Schenectady Center, 526 Altamont Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12303. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary