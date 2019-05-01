|
|
Marion R. Marro, 96, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Schenectady Center. Services will be held on this morning at 10:30 from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union St. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Albany Street at 11 a.m., celebrated by her dear friend, Fr. Matthew Frisoni. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on this morning from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Marion's memory to Juvenile Diabetes at www.jdrf.org or the Schenectady Center, 526 Altamont Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12303.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 1, 2019