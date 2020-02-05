|
Marion R. Rhodes, Niskayuna's former Receiver of Taxes and longtime Niskayuna resident peacefully passed away on January 25, 2020 in Plano, Texas. Marion was an inspiration to all following her amazing recovery from a traumatic fall and head injury in 2012, and will be dearly missed by her children, family, and many friends. Marion was a devout Catholic, loving wife, and caring mother who always put others before herself. She was known for her quick wit and humor, her love of music and beautiful voice, and commitment to many community organizations. Born Marion Gertrude Ryan on July 17, 1924 in Bronxville, New York, Marion was the eldest daughter of Arthur and Anne Ryan. Marion, graduated high school valedictorian from Blessed Sacrament Academy where she was known for her love of music, beautiful singing voice and poetry. Marion attended Saint Mary of the Woods College in Terre Haute, Indiana, for two years before transferring her junior year to Barnard College where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Music, graduating top of her class. Marion went on to earn her Masters of Arts degree in Music Methodology from Columbia University, New York City, again graduating top of her class. Following college, Marion sang professionally for one season at Tangelwood before teaching Music and English for several years in the Scarsdale and East Chester School Districts. She then accepted a position of administrative secretary for the Executive Vice-President at MONY (Mutual of New York). She then met the man of her dreams, and was married to John Hildward Rhodes and they made Niskayuna their home. She briefly worked for the New York State Senate Majority Leader Walter Mahoney before starting a family and being a stay at home mother and civic volunteer. Marion was devoted to her family and always helped her children with homework, made their lunches, always had a full hot breakfast ready every morning, and attended all extra curricula activities. She was the best mom! Locally, Marion was best known for her role as an elected official - Niskayuna's Receiver of Taxes, a position which she successfully held for 20 years before stepping down at the end of her fifth term in 2009. Marion was extremely dedicated, loved her work interacting with and helping people, and computerizing the tax office. Marion is also known for her many years of dedicated community service to a variety of organizations and serving on their leadership board of directors, most notably the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra, the Women's League of the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra, Sunnyview Hospital Auxiliary Board, the Red Cross, the Boys and Girls Club of Schenectady, and Thursday Musical Club. Marion served the Board of the Schenectady Symphony in various capacities for 45 years, and three separate terms as President, and was known as a creative and innovative force for Schenectady Symphony Orchestra. At one time, she created an "umbrella concert" as part of the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra's audience development efforts. For the "umbrella concert," as many people as could fit under a single umbrella were admitted to a Schenectady Symphony Orchestra concert for the price of a single admission. Marion was the 1998 recipient of the prestigious Schenectady Symphony Orchestra Association's Encore Award for her dedication to the Symphony and local community. Her other community and civic affiliations included Music Study Club where she was a life member; the first female to serve as a Niskayuna Little League Board member; member of the Edison Club; The Benedict's; Bronxville Women's Republican Club; Burnt Hills Auditory Society; Orchard Hills Garden Club; and an original member of the Nisky Dixie Cats band; a variety of bridge clubs; and organist and choir director at St. Michael's Chapel. Marion is survived by her children who will miss her dearly, Olivia R. Rhodes, John H. Rhodes, Jr., Arthur E. Rhodes, Esq., and Christopher M. Rhodes (Rita); her sister Anne R. Swartzman; brother-in-law Edward F. Rhodes, and several nieces and nephews and cousins. She was predeceased in death by her loving parents, her dear husband Jack, and their premature twin sons, Michael and Charles. The family would like to express many heart felt thanks to the staff and caretakers at Prestonwood Court Assisted Living for their love and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra or the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) in Marion's name. Calling hours will be Friday, February 7th 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan Street, Schenectady, NY. The funeral service will begin from the funeral home on Saturday, February 8th at 10 a.m. then to the Church of North American Martyrs Chapel, 100 Boulevard, Hudson Falls, New York for a Requiem Mass that will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at later date in Calvary Cemetery, Binghamton, New York.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020