IN LOVING MEMORY THE DAY YOU WENT AWAY They say that time's a healer But as the time goes on, We seem to find it just as hard To face the fact that you're gone. And today it's the Anniversary Of the day you went away, And we're standing here at Your graveside, And believe us when we say. You'll never be forgotton And every year we'll shed a tear, But it's only because WE LOVE YOU And wish you were still here. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary