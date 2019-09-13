Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
6167 Depot Road
Altamont, NY
Marion V. Rickard


1926 - 2019
Marion V. Rickard Obituary
Marion V. Rickard, 93, passed away on September 11, 2019 at home with her family. She was born June 2, 1926, daughter of the late Floyd and Doris Walker in Cobleskill, New York. Marion was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Active member of the local congregations for the past 63 years. She enjoyed sharing the Bible's message with others. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. Marion was predeceased by her husband, David Rickard, sons-in-law, Leroy Brown and Ted Bechard. She is survived by Dale Bechard, David Rickard (Lois), Doris Brown, Donald Rickard (Theresa) and 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Memorial service to be held September 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 6167 Depot Road, Altamont, New York 12009. In lieu of flowers, Marion's request was that contributions be made to the congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses or you can go to donate.jw.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
