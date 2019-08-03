|
|
Marion W. Herzog, 87, of North Grand Street, Cobleskill, passed away in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, July 31st while still living independently. Marion was born April 1, 1932 in Decatur, NY a daughter of Nelson and Laura (Wayman) Winnie. She graduated from Worcester High School and later attended Mildred Elly Business School. She began working at General Electric Co. in Schenectady as a secretary until devoting her time to raising her children. She would later begin a career with Community Hospital, later Cobleskill Regional Hospital in the Respiratory Therapy Department until retiring in 1990. She was a longtime member of the Cobleskill United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading, gardening, cross country skiing. She also took great pride in maintaining her beautiful Victorian home on North Grand Street. She married Harry G. Herzog on March 8, 1952. He predeceased her on April 29, 2001. Survivors include her daughters, Suzanne Herzog-Davies (Scott) of Cobleskill and Diane Mallery (RJ) of Howes Cave; three grandchildren, Desiree Eaves, Miranda Mallery, and Mason Mallery; her sister-in-law, Eleanor Rostohar of Schenevus along with several nieces and nephews. Marion was also predeceased by her daughter Patricia Herzog-Eaves on March 16, 2016. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 8th at the Cobleskill Rural Cemetery followed by a fellowship at the Cobleskill United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marion to the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, PO Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092, OR Marathon For A Better Life, PO Box 268, Warnerville, NY 12187. The Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill and the Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie are assisting the Herzog family. Please visit www.guffinfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Marion's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019