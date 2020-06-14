With heavy hearts, the family of Marjorie Ann Mark of Schenectady, regretfully announces the passing of their mother on Thursday June 11, 2020. She passed away at the age of 89 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born on February 24, 1931 in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anthony C. and Angeline Nero Marra. Marjorie was a lifelong area resident and attended local schools, graduating from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1949. She went on to attended Utica Tech where she earned her associates degree and met her future husband Robert N. Mark. After college, Marjorie worked for a short time at Mohawk National Bank in Schenectady until starting her family and raising her children. Later she worked for many years as an assistant at Dr. Joseph Guerra's Dental Office until her retirement. Marjorie loved to go on cruises and travel throughout the country and overseas. She was an accomplished painter and was a longtime member of the Adirondack Region of Porcelain Artists of the World Organization of China Painters. She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Robert Marra and her beloved husband, Robert N. Mark who she married on June 7, 1953. He passed away on December 10, 2005. Survivors include her 3 children, Susan J. Blond and her husband Leonard of Scotia, Richard J. Mark and his wife Deborah of Scotia, and Nancy A. Lorica and her husband Joseph of Colonie; her 6 grandchildren, Amanda Germain and her husband Bradley, Jason Blond and his fiancée Sarah Rosen, Amy Blond, Dana and Jared Mark and Nicholas Lorica and his wife Jeanette; 2 great granddaughters, Melanie and Felicity Germain; her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Mara; a nephew and several cousins. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, June 16th from 11 until 12noon followed by funeral services at 12noon at the Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady and due to COVID-19 restrictions, admittance to the building will be regulated. Committal services will follow at 12:45pm at Memory Gardens, Colonie. The family would like to thank their mom's many friends and china painting girls for their friendship throughout the years. They would also like to thank the many doctors for their wonderful care, especially Dr. Arthur Lee, Dr. Thomas Schumacher and the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care Dialysis Center, McClellan St., Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 14, 2020.