Marjorie Becker
Marjorie M. Becker, 90, of Moe Road entered into eternal life on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. She was born in Troy, NY on Sept. 6, 1929 and was the daughter of the late John and Daisy (Welch) Luke. She was a graduate of Mechanicville High School and was the beloved wife of the late Frank G. Becker, who died on March 29, 2013. Marge had been a teacher's aide for the Shenendehowa Central School District for over twenty-one years. She was an active member of Amity Reformed Church in Vischer Ferry where she considered the congregation a second family. In recent years, she found great pleasure in volunteering at Ellis Medical Center of Clifton Park. Marge's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is the devoted mother of Barbara (Dusty) Goad of Albany, NY; Cathie (James) Rust of Wells, NY; Marylou (Henry) Tetreault of Vischer Ferry, NY; and the late Susan Fierro. She is the cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and her three great-great- grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Marge was sadly predeceased by her husband, Frank, Daughter Susan, her brother Arthur Luke and great-grandson Tyler Rhodes. She is the dear sister-in-law of Jo-Ann Luke. Graveside services will be private on Wednesday, due to the limitations of Covid-19 at Memory Gardens in Colonie. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Amity Reformed Church in Vischer Ferry with Pastor Tim Flynn officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Amity Reformed Church. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 3, 2020.
