More Obituaries for Marjorie Compson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Compson


1926 - 2020
Marjorie Compson Obituary
Marjorie Compson passed away after a short illness on April 13, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Schenectady on May 11, 1926, she was the daughter of Stephen A. Miller and Carmella Talerico McCann. Marge graduated from Philip Schuyler HS in 1943 and was married to Jim Compson (Knobby) in December of the same year during his leave from the Naval Air Force. Their first son was born in April 1945, with dad serving in the South Pacific. Upon the wars' end, they were blessed with another son and two daughters. A devoted Episcopalian, Marge taught Sunday School at St. Paul's in Albany until 1968, then moved to Voorheesville and transferred to St. Stephen's in Elsmere. A former bowler and golfer, she was an avid roller skater, remaining active until her mid 80's. She is survived by her beloved husband of 76 years, James A. Compson. She is the proud mother of James C. Compson (Ingrid), Tampa Bay, FL, Gail Keleshian (George) of Guilderland, Wendy Davidson (John) of Guilderland; sister of Dorothy Antonio and Jack McCann; proud grandmother of, Corrina Suiter, Sheerie Schultz, Talin Sullivan, Tovah Keleshian, Kev Keleshian, Christopher Lynch, Erin Wagner and John Davidson IV; honorary grandmother of Dane and Alena Lasher. Further blessed by 11 great-grandchildren, Ashley Alexander, Eric Randolph, Aiden Sullivan, MacKenzie Sullivan, Jack Lynch, Max Lynch, Shaelyn Reagan, Charles Weber, Catelyn Weber and Cooper Wagner, three great-great grandchildren and another due shortly. She is also survived by numerous loved and appreciated nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Gilbert Compson who passed on February 9, 2020; Sam Compson and Collin Schultz. There will be no formal viewing. An interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery at a date to be determined at a later time. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020
