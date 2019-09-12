Home

Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 346-5802
Marjorie E. Fusco

Marjorie E. Fusco Obituary
Marjorie E. Fusco, 84, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. She was born on November 14, 1934 in Elsworth, ME to the late Vernon and Kathryn (Smith) Butler. Marjorie worked in customer service at City Bank, Forest Hills, NY. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church, Scotia, NY. Survived by her husband, Frederick Fusco; sister-in-law, Maureen Fusco of Scotia; mother of Glenn Smith (Kamuran), Seminole, FL; and two granddaughters and three great-granddaughters. Services will be held on Friday, September 13th at 2 p.m. at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc., Scotia, NY. Calling hours will be held Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the services. Burial will be in Park Cemetery, Scotia, NY. Thanks to the staff for the care givien by Dutch Hollow, Glendale Nursing Home, and the staff at Ellis Hospital, 6th Floor A Wing, C-4 and C-1. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital. Arrangements by the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc., Scotia, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
