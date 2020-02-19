|
|
Marjorie Garrison, 81, passed away unexpectedly at home in Ballston Spa on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Myra (Milliman) Turner. Marjorie enjoyed trips to the casino where she would play slots and was a lover of all pets, especially her cats. She enjoyed watching golf and was an avid baseball fan, Marjorie loved her Atlanta Braves. Above all else, Marjorie loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was predeceased in 2010 by her beloved husband, Albert M. Garrison II. She was also predeceased by a son, Jeffery Garrison; grandson, Justin Garrison and a sister, Marlene Manuli. Survivors include her children, Patricia Henderson and her husband Patrick of Burnt Hills, Albert M. Garrison III and his wife Arlene of Burnt Hills, Michael J. Garrison and his wife Lori of Glenville, and Cynthia Garrison of Rotterdam; sister, Doris L. Rucinski of Schenectady; five grandchildren, Cara, Ashley (Jeffrey), Anthony, Kasandra (Ryan) and Taylor, and two great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Gavin. A Memorial Gathering will be held Thursday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Marjorie's name to Adirondack Save a Stray. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020