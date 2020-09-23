Marjorie H. Paige, age 89, of Duanesburg, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born on November 30th, 1930 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Helen Harrison. Marjorie married Normal S. Paige on November 6th, 1949. They later divorced after 16 years. She married John A. Paige on October 1st, 1966. Marjorie was always taking care of others, whether helping to raise grandchildren or running a halfway house for people with disabilities. She enjoyed attending the Senior Center in Delanson with her friends. She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Wayne), son Matthew (Barbara), her sister Laurie (Bill) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband John Paige, son Mark Paige and son Shawn Paige as well as her brother, Richard. Marjorie's family would like to thank all of her friends who helped her live a long and full life. In keeping with her wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Donations in Marjorie's name may be made to the Grove Cemetery Association, PO Box 114, Delanson, NY 12053. To share condolences online visit www.whitevanburenfh.com
.