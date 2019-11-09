|
|
Marjorie Helen Thomas Osterhout, 97, of Saratoga Springs, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Saratoga Springs. She was born in Troy, NY on July 27, 1922 to the late Catherine E. Williams and Albert Dewey Thomas. She graduated from Bethlehem Central School in Delmar, NY and attended Albany Business College. Marjorie and her late husband, Ralph J. Osterhout, married in 1946 and moved to Broadalbin, NY in 1948 where they operated their business, Broadalbin Coal and Supply Inc., until the mid-1970s. She also worked at Broadalbin Central School as an account clerk for several years. She served, alongside her family, as the dispatch center for the Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Department from the early-1960s until 1981. She was a Board member of the Wilkinson Memorial Book Station for 25 years and attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Broadalbin, NY until moving to Saratoga Springs in 2005. Marjorie devoted her life to her family, friends and community and always thought of others before herself. She was known for her prolific cards, letters and phone calls and she remembered every birthday and holiday. Her brownies, meatballs and honey toast were family favorites and you never left her house hungry. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Marjorie is survived by her two daughters, Donna and her husband, Jim Davenport of Norman, Oklahoma; Marcia and her husband, Charles Kees of Halfmoon, NY; a grandson, John Wesley Davenport and his wife, Jennifer and great-grandson, Bond William Davenport of Norman, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Linda Thomas of Candia, NH; along with two nieces; one nephew; several cousins and extended family members. Along with her parents and husband, Marjorie was predeceased by her brother, Albert Ronald Thomas. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. The family will receive friends after the Mass. Burial will take place in West Sand Lake, NY at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marjorie's name to the Woodlawn Commons Sunshine Fund, c/o Woodlawn Commons, 156 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Arrangements are entrusted to Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, Gloversville. Online condolences may be made to the Osterhout family at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019