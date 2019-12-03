|
Marjorie Mae (LaValley, Cross) Bryce, 96, moved to her eternal home on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from her daughter's house on Mariaville Lake. Predeceased by her husband, Judson Bryce, father and mother, Dolf and Bertha LaValley, sisters, Dorothy Veivia and Shirley Magilton, and her first husband, Willard Cross. She is survived by her three daughters, Vivian Ferraro (Elio, predeceased) of Mariaville Lake, NY, Nancy Olaver (David) of Chino Hills, CA and Cynthia Williams (Joe) of Vista, CA, her five stepchildren, Robert Bryce of Tonga, Corliss Greene of Middleburgh, NY, Valerie Barlous of Marysville, WA, Vicki Pickens of Camano Island, WA, and Judson W. Bryce of Austin, TX. She will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren Scott Armstrong, Amy Armstrong, Daniel Armstrong, Paul Ferraro, Kim Ferraro, Stephen Ferraro, Christopher Ferraro, Kristen Ferraro, David Ferraro, John Lewis, Deborah Ghomeshi, Caleb Williams, Seth Williams, Micah Williams, and Carissa Kwapong, 17 great grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren, and two step great-grandchildren. Marge, as was lovingly known, was born August 24, 1923 in Schenectady, New York and lived all of her life in the Schenectady area. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School. Marge and her first husband built a beautiful home together in Burnt Hills In the early 1950's. She retired from the NYS Health Dept at the age of 55 and traveled throughout the US and Alaska with her husband Judd in a van they customized into a camper together. Marge and Judd enjoyed camping and canoe trips in the Adirondacks, were active members of the Mohawk Hudson Bicycle club, and together, hand-built a log cabin in Hadley, NY. Marge enjoyed volunteering and being a member of the women's groups at Bellevue Reformed Church where she was a member for 50 years. A memorial service for family and friends will be held Saturday, 3 p.m., December 28, at Bellevue Reformed Church, 2000 Broadway, Schenectady, NY 12306. Memorial contributions may be made to Bellevue Reformed Church.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019