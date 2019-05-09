Marjorie Ruth Natale, 86, of Schenectady, died peacefully on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Marjorie was the daughter of the late George Hudson and Marietta (Curcio) Smith. She graduated from Draper High school in 1951 where she played the oboe in the band, the viola in the orchestra, and sang in the choir. Marjorie worked for the General Electric Company for 6 years as a Billing Clerk. There she met, and married her husband of 63 years, Vincent Michael Natale. Marjorie also worked for the Schenectady City School System, working in Grout Park Elementary, and Steinmetz Junior High schools. She then went on to work in the position of Senior Library Clerk, at Schenectady Public Library, where she retired after 20 years of service. She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent Michael Natale, who died in 2016. Marjorie is survived by her son, Vincent James Natale (Lisa), and her sister, Dorothy Mancini. She is also survived by grandchildren, Michael (Rachel) Totten and Lindsay Totten, and great-grandchildren, Kaidyn and Addyson Totten, and several nieces and nephews. Marjorie enjoyed going to flea markets and collecting. She was also an avid reader. Donations may be made in Marjorie's name to Schenectady Public Libraries, or . No service will be held by the family's request. Condolences may be shared with the family at demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 9, 2019