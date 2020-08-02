Marjorie S. Caprara, 89, of Amsterdam, NY, passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born at home, in Ft. Johnson, NY, on April 22, 1931, the daughter of the late Harold P. and Myrtle (Appleyard) Gardinier. Marjorie grew up in the country, and often shared her memories of running in the pastures and playing in the creek with her six siblings. She attended a one room schoolhouse and fondly recalled her schooling experience and teacher, Mrs. Blunk. Margie was a top-notch student, and always at the head of her class. She was promoted to the 9th grade at age 12, and graduated from Wilbur H. Lynch High School in 1947, at age 16. Shortly after, Margie went on to meet and marry the love of her life, Albert "Al " Caprara. They were together from that day forward, and raised four children, Judy, Tommy, Mary Beth, and Maggie. On January 25, 2020, Margie and Al celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. Marge attended Fulton Montgomery Community College. She did the bookkeeping, and supported Al in his Auto Repair and Appraisal Service business for over 50 years. She was a master seamstress, sometimes working all night to finish a project. Her award winning costumes, robes for her daughters at Christmas, beautiful prom gowns, curtains, and slipcovers, etc. were second to none. She would take on any challenge and strived for perfection. Margie was also a culinary expert and superb host. There were always plenty of opportunities for eating when family and guests came to call. She set up a clear path to pampering, gave everyone her undivided attention, and made them feel totally at home. Margie will be remembered for her loving, gentle presence, her thoughtfulness, and unending generosity. But above all, her greatest gift was her unselfish devotion and love for her beloved husband Al, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. With Margie, no birthday, significant milestone, special occasion, or holiday went unrecognized or unremembered. She made an effort to make everyone in her family feel special, feel loved, and know that she was always there. She was the whole family's rock and foundation, and a true role model. Margie was adored by all, will be forever remembered, and will be sorely missed. Marjorie is survived by her husband, Albert, her four children, Judith C. Wurster (Henry) of Plattsburgh, NY, Thomas A. Caprara of Waterford, NY, Mary Beth Johnson (William) of Apex, NC, and Maggie Bautz (Richard) of Ft. Johnson, NY, six grandsons, H. Jared Wurster (Cristina) of Silver Spring MD, Patrick C. Johnson (Ashley) of New Hill, NC, Matthew J. Wurster (Lauren) of San Carlos, CA, Daniel S. Johnson (Cara) of Charlotte, NC, Richard A. Bautz (Sarah) of Quincy, MA, and Robert E. Bautz of Ft. Johnson, NY, 8 great-grandchildren, Isabel Wurster, Braylon Johnson, H. Jake Wurster, Maddox Johnson, Matthew Wurster, Emma Johnson, Andrew Wurster and Charleigh Johnson. Marjorie is also survived by a sister, Jane Hook of Grass Valley, CA, a brother, Robert E. Gardinier (Pat) of Chapel Hill, NC, a sister-in-law, Madeline Caprara of Saratoga Springs, as well as several loving nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Marjorie was predeceased by her father and mother-in-law, Arthur and Antonietta Caprara, a brother, Richard Gardinier (Thelma), three (3) sisters and their spouses, Elizabeth A. Galarneau (Charles), Ruth J. Dowd (Horace), Mary Barbuto, (William), and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Dante Caprara (Sylvia), Gino Caprara (Dorothy), Anthony Caprara (Edith), Joseph Bieniek, LeRoy Hook and Arthur Caprara, Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private prayer service and burial were held at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Amsterdam, NY, on Friday, July 31, 2020. A celebration of Margie's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to travel and gather. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association
