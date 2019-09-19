Home

Marjorie Sisk, 98, of Schoharie, formerly of Baldwinsville, passed away on September 14, 2019. She is survived by her grandchildren, Renee Willey, Audra Passonno, and Michael Gibeau; seven great-grandchildren, Andrew, Keith, and Patrick Willey, Victoria and Nicholas Passonno, and Justin and Jason Gibeau; two great-great-grandchildren, Austin and Aubree Willey; nephew, Thomas Holland; and niece, Mary Harrison. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis M. Sisk (1966), and daughter, Emma Gibeau. Marjorie was born in Nansemond County, Virginia in 1920, and moved to the Baldwinsville area in 1941. She married Francis Sisk in 1946, and together had one daughter, Emma. She retired from Baldwinsville School District in 1986 after 23 years working in the cafeteria. She was a lifetime member of the Women of the Moose Club- Chapter 649, and an active member of Canton Woods Senior Center, both of Baldwinsville. Marjorie was always out and about, staying active well into her 70s. She enjoyed good food, and playing Bingo. Burial will be private, at Arlington National Cemetery. Leave condolences for Marjorie's family at www.ballweg-lunsford.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
