DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Committal
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Grove Cemetery
Delanson, NY
Marjorie V. Baker

Marjorie V. Baker Obituary
Marjorie V. Baker, 73, of Rotterdam, died suddenly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born in Cobleskill, Marjorie was the second of eleven children born to the late Elba and Freida Strobeck Jones. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was also predeceased by her sister, Sandra Flower. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Glenn F. Baker; four children, Glenn Baker Jr. (Haley) of Mayfield, Joe Baker of Schenectady, James Baker of Rotterdam and Melissa Edwards of Rotterdam; her siblings, Rosemary Bartholomew of South Carolina, Ronald (Donna) Jones of South Carolina, Roger (Judy) Jones of Watervliet, Keith Jones of Queensbury, Kevin Jones of Waterford, Richard Jones of Rotterdam, Debbie (Dave) Baker of Schenectady, Teresa Jones of Ravena, Kathy Clark of Schenectady, brother in law Bob Flower of Delanson; eight grandchildren, Kailee Baker, Cara Baker, Ashley Baker, Melissa Baker, Olivia Edwards, Matthew Baker, Bradley Baker and Michael Monforte and nine great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Committal services will be Tuesday, 1 p.m. at Grove Cemetery in Delanson. Memorial donations may be made in Marjorie's memory to the American Red Cross at redcross.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 23, 2019
