Marjory (Leffingwell) Vrooman, 52, of Readsboro, VT, passed away on January 30, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital, after a long illness. Born in Schenectady, NY on January 12, 1968, she was the daughter of Raymond and Barbara Leffingwell. She attended Mont Pleasant High School and worked as a receptionist for many years. Marjory was happily married for 22 years to the love of her life and best friend, Doug. She had a passion for loving and caring for her dog, Morgan and cat Dakota. Her sense of humor and concern for others was enjoyed by all who knew her. She deeply loved her family and friends especially her best friend from childhood, Sue Van Ardsdale. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her infant brother, Raymond J. Leffingwell, sister, Mary (Leffingwell) Doty, her grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. Marjory is survived by her loving husband, Douglas Vrooman, her mother, Barbara Leffingwell, sisters, Nancy Leffingwell, and Karen Drebitko, brother-in-law Robert Doty, father-in-law, James Vrooman, Sr., mother-in-law, Ida Vrooman, brothers-in-law, James Vrooman Jr. (Joanie), and Mark Vrooman (Marianna). Also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be missed and cherished always by us who love her. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 4, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home with a service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the . For condolences, you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020