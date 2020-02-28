Home

Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Christ the King Church
20 Sumter Ave.
Westmere, NY
View Map
Mark A. Arras, 61, of Guilderland, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at his residence as a result of heart failure. He was born in Albany and was the beloved son of Patricia A. Arras-Dougherty and the late Ronald J. Arras. Mark was the brother of Karen (David) Coyne, James (Amy) Arras and Michael J. Arras. He is the uncle of Ashley Coyne, Michael and Matthew Arras, Rachel (Corey) Martin, Jessi Rose LaFave and Jonathan (Harmony) Gilman. Mark graduated from Guilderland High School in 1976 and from Schenectady Community College. He served in the US Army from 1976 through 1979. Mark worked in the IT field for many years with Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Equifax and Siemens. He was the Schenectady franchisee and League Operator of American Pool (Billiards) Players Association. Mark was an avid golfer, a car enthusiast and a lifelong New York Yankee fan. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mark's family on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 12 noon at Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Westmere. Interment will follow at Saratoga National VA Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be to the Hope Club of the Capital Region, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or the in memory of Mark A. Arras. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
