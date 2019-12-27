Home

Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc.
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY
View Map
Mark A. Carota


1952 - 2019
Mark A. Carota, age 66, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Born on December 30, 1952, he was the son of the late Leonard and Mary Carota. Mark was the founder of Mark's Automotive in Clifton Park, recently retiring after 46 years. He graduated from Shenendehowa High School in 1971. He loved car collecting, and was an avid outdoorsman, hunting for many years. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren as well as at his home on Sacandaga Lake. He was a tremendous life force with a gigantic heart. Mark was known for his wonderful but eccentric sense of humor and his entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often. The craps tables at the local casinos will now be far less interesting. He will be deeply missed and is survived by his daughter, Catherine (Keith Grossman) Carota, sons, Mark A. (Jyllian) Carota II, and Michael (Sandra) Carota, his former wife and mother of their children, Patricia Carota, and his brothers, Leonard (Kate) Carota Jr., and Dominic (Stephen Sipperly) Carota. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Mark A. Carota III, Ellie Grace Grossman, and Michael, Zachary, and Owen Carota. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, December 29th from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, please tune-up your car and check the air pressure in your tires – Mark would have wanted that. If you wish donations may be made to the by going to . To express condolences, please visit www.CatricalaFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
