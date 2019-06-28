Home

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Mark A. Lombardi II Obituary
Mark A. Lombardi II, 8, of Rotterdam, entered heaven on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Calling hours will be held Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville. Mark's full obituary will be published in the Saturday edition of The Daily Gazette. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 28, 2019
