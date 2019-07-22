Mark A. Price, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Schenectady, NY to George Kukan and Shirley King. He was the loving companion to Susan Kaplan. They have been happily together for 15 years. Mark graduated from Mohonasen High School in the class of 1968. He then went on to attend Kings College where he would achieve his Bachelor's Degree in Theology. After graduating college, he would work for the American Red Cross as a loan officer bringing him all around the globe to several different countries. He then moved to the Schenectady area where he would work as security for both Ellis Hospital and St. Claire's Hospital. After his retirement, he would continue to work part time for New York State. He loved travelling, fishing down in Florida, watching the Yankees play, going on several global cruises with Susan, and music. He had a passion for going to various music concerts. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with family and friends. He will be forever missed by his longtime companion, Susan; his step-son, Gustavo Kaplan; his sisters, Barbara (Bob) Freer and Shawn (George) Fredericks; his brother, Dave (Lori) Price; several nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, and friends. He now joins in eternal life his parents, George and Shirley, his adopted father, Carl, his brother, Steve and his sister, Georgette. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours for Mark on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Schenectady Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 22, 2019