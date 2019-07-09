Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Reilley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Andrew Reilley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Andrew Reilley Obituary
Mark Andrew Reilley died peacefully on July 3, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness. He is survived by his wif,e Maggie; daughter, Erika and twin sons, Colin & Nathan; his mother, two sisters and three brothers. He was born in Lynnfield, Massachusetts on September 30, 1956. He graduated from Niskayuna High School in 1975. He had a great sense of humor that endeared him to all. There was a private family memorial service on July 6th, 2019 at Shaker Pointe, Watervliet, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.