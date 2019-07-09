|
Mark Andrew Reilley died peacefully on July 3, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness. He is survived by his wif,e Maggie; daughter, Erika and twin sons, Colin & Nathan; his mother, two sisters and three brothers. He was born in Lynnfield, Massachusetts on September 30, 1956. He graduated from Niskayuna High School in 1975. He had a great sense of humor that endeared him to all. There was a private family memorial service on July 6th, 2019 at Shaker Pointe, Watervliet, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 9, 2019