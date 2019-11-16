|
Dr. Mark Bauman, 72, passed away suddenly at his home in Glenville, NY on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Mark was born on September 12, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Harold Bauman and Shirley Capon. He is survived by his partner of more than 30 years, Susan Baker; his sisters, Gina Bauman Cavrell (Jay) and Beverly November; Weber family cousins; the November family; as well as Susan's son, Eric (Amber) Baker and their daughter. Mark served in the United States Air Force. He received a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry from Union College in Schenectady, NY before earning a D.D.S from New York University College of Dentistry in New York, NY. He settled in Saratoga, NY where he opened a dental practice. Mark became actively involved in several dental associations, including the American Dental Association, the New York State Dental Association, the Fourth District Dental Society, and the Saratoga County Dental Society. He held numerous positions within these associations over the years and remained committed to helping others in the field even after his retirement as a frequent attendee and contributor at conferences. Theresa S. Gonzales, Executive Director of The American College of Dentists provided a quote reflecting on her experiences with Mark, "From my perspective, Dr. Mark Bauman may have been the last true renaissance man- cultured and confident, deliberate and considerate- he faced life with an enduring optimism that was almost palpable. This citizen-soldier and scholar led from the front and enlisted the willing cooperation of others and through his lens- he captured our hearts." Mark enjoyed sailing and traveling. He was also an avid chef and photographer. He often volunteered his time and talent in these areas to help others or brighten their day. Mark enjoyed cooking for family and friends and sharing his wealth of knowledge about various cuisines and cooking techniques. He rarely was without his camera at any occasion, documenting family gatherings and community events, as well as serving as a photographer for NYSDA, Fourth and other District Dental Societies, ADA, American College of Dentists, ADPAC, and the Greater New York Dental Meeting. While Mark had many passions in life, above all he demonstrated a love for helping others. He touched the lives of many people with his kindness, warmth, and easy conversation. A funeral home service with military honors will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866. Burial will follow at the Temple Beth El Cemetery, Moreau. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Temple Sinai (509 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY) or The American College of Dentists (839-J Quince Orchard Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD 20878). Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019