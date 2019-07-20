Home

Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Mark Campolieto Sr. Obituary
Mark Campolieto Sr., 58, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home on Chrisler Ave. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of Barbara Palmer Campolieto and the late John Campolieto. He graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1978 and was a foreman in the Sanitation Department for the City of Schenectady for 38 years until his passing. Mark was an avid Denver Bronco and New York Yankee fan. Mark was the beloved son of Barbara Campolieto and the late John Campolieto, the mother of his children Lisa Campolieto Garrison, loving father of Mark Campolieto Jr., and David Campolieto, brother of John (Cathy) Campolieto. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in Mark's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Daily Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019
