Mark Civill

Mark passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. He will be dearly missed by his wife Jonie of 37 years, his daughter Barbara and husband Victor Montoya (Boston, MA), family and many close friends. Born on March 2, 1952 and the pride and joy of Acton T and Marion (Hoyt – Smith) Civill. He grew up in Guilderland and still maintained his childhood friendships. His favorite hangouts through the years were Polito's and the Bumble Bee. Graduated from Guilderland High and Boston University. Mark embraced the various jobs he had through his career. The most recent was at SCAP, where he was known as "Mr. Mark" fixing everything and doing what needed to be done for the day's task. He cherished the many friendships he made there. Mark was an avid reader. He took pride in his home and garden. He received a bowling award from the ABC for Team High Triple Record 880 with buddies Bert and Henry. He also scored a 300 game. At an early age his father got him hooked on fishing. He has many fond memories with his Dad, Cousin Peter and close friends fishing on the St. Lawrence, Adirondacks and Catskills. His last fishing trip was at longtime best friends Ed and Peg's place in Duanesburg. He loved it there: peace, quiet, birds and wildlife, "A Piece of Heaven." Earlier this year Mark and Jonie had the joy of Barbara getting married. We were so proud of the person she has become and look forward to the many years she and Vic will share together. Mark will be remembered for his gentle, kind, caring ways and dry sense of humor. Raise a mug of your pleasure and think of the fun and laughter you shared with Mark. When you love someone, there is never enough time to love enough. We honor Mark's wishes as an organ donor and no service. Donations can be made in Mark's memory to charity of choice
Donations can be made in Mark's memory to charity of choice: City Mission, PO Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301 or Hyde Sq Task Force, PO Box 301871, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.
