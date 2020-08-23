Hi, my name is Connor and I was lucky enough to play for Mark on the modified soccer team for two years. I truly mean it when I say he was someone I looked up to not only as an athlete and coach but as a overall good person. Most of my friends got pulled up to freshman my 8th grade season while I was still on modified. Most kids would’ve been upset but I was grateful that I would have another year to play with Coach Banovic. He taught us that the only way to overcome obstacles in life is through determination and hard work. He also knew that being on a team was about having fun and forming strong bonds with each other. During these two years, I grew a lot as a person and an athlete and I owe a large part of that to Mark. I will be thinking of you and your family during these difficult times.

Connor Phillips

Student