First United Methodist Church
603 State St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist
Mark G. Abbey Obituary
Mark G. Abbey, son of the late Roy & Greta Abbey, passed away suddenly on December 22nd, 2018 at his home in Abingdon, MD. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Beth; a son, Greggory and two daughters, Marisa and Marie Claire. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Eirik & Debby Abbey; a niece, Eirika and two nephews, Mark and Derik. Please join us for a celebration of Mark's life on June 15th, 2019 at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist. The church is located at 603 State St., Schenectady, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 13, 2019
