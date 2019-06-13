|
|
Mark G. Abbey, son of the late Roy & Greta Abbey, passed away suddenly on December 22nd, 2018 at his home in Abingdon, MD. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Beth; a son, Greggory and two daughters, Marisa and Marie Claire. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Eirik & Debby Abbey; a niece, Eirika and two nephews, Mark and Derik. Please join us for a celebration of Mark's life on June 15th, 2019 at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist. The church is located at 603 State St., Schenectady, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 13, 2019