Mark was a great guy I knew Mark from Cobblestone church. He would always help in any way. He started a block party at cobblestone Church, would help set up the church christmas tree. I would love chatting to Mark about baseball he liked the Red sox and I like the Ny yankees. Mark was a great guy. I dony know why God takes the good ones from us so young. Now your in Heaven now Mark until we see each other again Good Bye friend. sincerely Fred Slurff JR

