Mark H. Feuz
Mark H. Feuz, 51, of Rotterdam, NY, passed away on Tuesday, August 4th at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany after a short illness. Born on September 1st 1968 in Schenectady, Mark was the son of Marjorie (Baker) Feuz of Rotterdam and the late Howard R. Feuz. Mark graduated from Schalmont High School and HVCC with a Computer Information Systems degree. He worked as an Information Technology Specialist for NYS ITS for over 20 years. In his spare time, he spent many hours working on his family's farm. He was an active and devoted member of the Cobblestone Reformed Church, where he served as a Deacon and Elder for many years. He was an avid sports fan especially of his two favorite teams the Red Sox and Patriots, enjoying trips to Fenway Park while having a Boston shake. Besides his mother, Marjorie, Mark is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Marie (Smith) Feuz, his beloved son, Alex of Rotterdam, his brother, Kurt and sister-in-law, Mary of Glenville, his niece and nephew, Grace and Luke and many cousins and friends. A visitation for Mark will be held on Saturday morning August 8th from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY. (With COVID-19 guidelines for face coverings and social distancing). Interment in Viewland Cemetery in Rotterdam will be held private for family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mark's memory to the American Cancer Society for Pancreatic Research, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or to the Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. To leave a message or a condolence for Mark's Family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
August 5, 2020
Mark was a great guy I knew Mark from Cobblestone church. He would always help in any way. He started a block party at cobblestone Church, would help set up the church christmas tree. I would love chatting to Mark about baseball he liked the Red sox and I like the Ny yankees. Mark was a great guy. I dony know why God takes the good ones from us so young. Now your in Heaven now Mark until we see each other again Good Bye friend. sincerely Fred Slurff JR
Fred Slurff JR
Friend
