Mark J. Cook passed away following his battle with cancer and after several years of health deterioration.

He loved fishing, camping, and caving before an accident left him paralyzed in a wheelchair for the past 30 years. He later rekindled his love of geology through the collection of stones and gems, which he made into jewelry for his friends and family.

Mark leaves behind his brothers John (Nancy) and Andrew (Mary), his many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as his son Jeffrey. Mark is predeceased by his parents John and Marianne and his nephew Andrew.

Many thanks to all of his healthcare providers over these many years and most recently his Hospice nurses.

Special thanks to his nephew Peter Cook, who came to be with Mark during his final days, and lastly a very special thanks to Hope Wilson who not only provided Mark with all of his many needs but helped with his acceptance of Christ before his passing.

There will be a graveside service on Thursday, October 15 at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Schenectady at 10:30am.

Any donations made in his honor can be made to the Schenectady City Mission and Schenectady Catholic Charities.

