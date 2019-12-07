|
Mark J. Wos, 60, of Guilderland, NY passed away peacefully on, Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Mark was born in Schenectady, NY to the late August and Sue Wos. He was a graduate of Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons High School, and then later received his bachelors degree at SUNY Plattsburgh and MBA at Iona College. He had a long, successful career in real estate/ property management, and retired as the Director of Facilities for the Capital District Transportation Authority after 12 years of service. Mark was an avid skier and outdoorsman, who loved to spend his summers at the beach with his family and friends. When he wasn't travelling with his wife he could always be found listening to music and working on projects around the house. Mark was predeceased by his brother, Paul Wos (Martha). He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan Wos; children, Matthew and Meagan Wos; and brother, John Wos (Michelle). Beloved Uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. Funeral service Tuesday, December 10th at 10 a.m. at St. Madeleine Sophie Catholic Church, 3500 Carman Rd., Schenectady, NY. Calling hours will be on Monday, December 9th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan Street, Schenectady, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019