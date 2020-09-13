Mark Joseph Michael Gallagher, a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away peacefully on August 31 at the age of 82. Mark was born on November 4, 1937 and is the son of the late John and Mary (Monaghan) Gallagher of Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ. Mark graduated from St Rose High School, earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy and theology from St Charles Seminary and a master's degree in social work from Syracuse University. He was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (CSWR), a New York State Licensed Massage Therapist (LMT), a Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist and Psychotherapist (CHT), a Board Certified Diplomate in Clinical Social Work (BCDSW), and a Diplomate in Behavioral Medicine (DBM). He was a long term student of Tai Chi and meditative play. He served two years in the U.S. Army in Germany. Mark created RELAXELATION, his mode of deep relaxation and inner conflict resolving. He maintained a private practice, Electric City Counseling. He worked with adults, adolescents and their families; focusing on the positive attributes of the family, assisting in the development of personal assessment and empowerment. It was a human-oriented solution-directed therapy to create self-esteem, identity competencies, and to support families in their life struggles. Mark was a man of great integrity, strength, kindness and love. He was a gifted therapist, a wonderful friend, and a stalwart support who had a brilliant mind and a heart of gold. He was humble and charitable, lived simply, shared what he had, went without to give to others, and spent his life making the world a better place. Mark was Coordinator of Berkshire Prevention Program and worked with the Schenectady County Office of Children and Family Services. He served as Community Service Worker at Berkshire Farm Center, as Supervising Psychiatric Social Worker at Green County Mental Health Center in Cairo, and as Director of Probation for Green County. Mark kept many, many children from being placed outside their home working with them until they were stable enough to maintain relationships, become competent and able to handle crises on their own. Mark was the caregiver to the whole family; gently transforming abused, neglected, angry, resentful, hurt human beings into a cohesive family unit – a loving, caring, supportive environment. Mark never complained, never gossiped, always thanked people for allowing him the privilege of entering their homes and their hearts. Mark did it ALL with patience, kindness and LOVE. He was your guide through darkness, feeling and being very simpatico with you, and will forever be remembered. Mark was free-spirited, an ardent reader who enjoyed playing his Gibson guitar, walking his dog Zen, and driving his orange Chevy truck. He was empathetic with a passion to serve and thrived helping people pursue their life goals. He led an inquisitive life committed to being his authentic self and touched the lives of many with his courage and strength. He often said, "There's NOTHING you have to do right now and NOTHING you have to know." Mark is survived by his twin brother Dale, who he loved unconditionally, his sister Joyce Murphy, his three children Timothy, Breida and Stacy and their children, Eli, Ave, Uly, Mae, Luc, Cormac, and Riley. Mark was a dear friend to Nancy and Thomas Gallagher, Dale's wife and son. Shine bright dear Mark. Know we will always love you. Thank you for your being and your blessings. Thank you for your depth of heart and your trust. "May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. May the rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand." Due to the current environment surrounding COVID19 there will be no services. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
.