Mark Lombardi II was born on February 10th, 2011 and entered heaven on June 25th, 2019. Mark is survived by his mother, Erica Millington; father, Mark Lombardi; stepmother, Jessica Foley; sister, Bella Lombardi; Papa Bob (Lumpy) Lombardi; Mimmy Patricia Millington; and his Grandma Dukes. Additionally, Mark has many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mark was predeceased by his Grandmother, Holly Lombardi and his Grandfather, Bill Millington. Mark's kindness and generosity went unmatched, especially when it came to his friends and family. Mark had an indescribable bond with his Papa who would frequently take to the candy shop for treats. Mark's loving heart went far beyond just family and reached almost all of those that he came in contact with. Mark loved and cared about all living things, especially his four cats, Olive, Milo, Bubba, and Petunia. Mark had an incredible thirst for knowledge. His curiosity about the world, science, and space always kept him asking questions. Mark could not get enough of school and took every opportunity he was given to learn something new. Mark adored each one of his teachers in the Mohonasen City School District for their guidance, support, and understanding. A special acknowledgement to Ms. Stephanie, Mrs. Baumann, Mrs. Belter, and Mrs. McGuire for nurturing his curiosity throughout the years. Mark was an active member of the R.C. Little League community. Baseball was one of Mark's greatest passions in life. Win or lose his love for the sport never dwindled. Each one of his coaches showed incredible patience and support when it came to teaching Mark about the sport. A special thank you to Darren Walsh for being an outstanding role model for Mark to look up to. One of his proudest moments was in one of his very last games when he had the winning hit that sent his team to the second round of playoffs. In addition to Baseball he always looked forward to his weekly swim lessons at Mohonesen with his sister. His fearless nature was evident when he manned the diving board for the very first time and without hesitation dove in smiling. Weekends always started with playing Nintendo with his father and ended with forehead kisses from his mother. Mark truly cherished his time with both of the people he looked up to most, his mother and father. His creativity shown brightest while he was crafting his Lego masterpieces. While he was only here for eight short years, he spent them smiling and touching the hearts of all those around him. Mark will forever be remembered for his smiling face, unmistakable belly laugh, kind heart, and inquisitive spirit. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Anthony's cemetery in Glenville. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from June 28 to June 29, 2019